Avan Trend E vs Amigo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Amigo Brand Avan Motors Trinity Motors Price ₹ 56,900 ₹ 74,999 Range 110.0 75 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 3 Hrs.

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge.