In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at 53,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less