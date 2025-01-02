In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Access 125
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-