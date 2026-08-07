In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|110.0
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)