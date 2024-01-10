In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110 km/charge and the XGT KM has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less