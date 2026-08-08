In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs XGT X One Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Xgt x one
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 47,617
|Range
|110.0
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-