In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs e-Luna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|E-luna
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 69,990
|Range
|110.0
|110-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours