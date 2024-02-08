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HomeCompare BikesAvan Trend E vs e-Luna

Avan Motors Avan Trend E vs Kinetic Green e-Luna

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs e-Luna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e E-luna
BrandAvan MotorsKinetic Green
Price₹ 56,900₹ 69,990
Range110.0110-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V2 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1750 mm1985 mm
Width
680 mm735 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring SuspensionDual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic ForkHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Single battery-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah2 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90094,525
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90069,990
RTO
05,599
Insurance
018,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2232,031

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