Avan Trend E vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.