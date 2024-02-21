In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|S1
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|110.0
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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