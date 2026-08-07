In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Xblade
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-