In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price).
Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours.
Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
