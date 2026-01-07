In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Shine
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-