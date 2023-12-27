In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less