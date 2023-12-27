In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less