In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-