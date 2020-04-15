HT Auto
Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90091,752
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90078,920
RTO
06,814
Insurance
06,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,972
