Avan Trend E vs F1 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e F1 Brand Avan Motors Hero Lectro Price ₹ 56,900 ₹ 38,999 Range 110.0 25 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 5.8 Ah Charging Time - 3-4 Hrs.

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Lectro F1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the F1 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.