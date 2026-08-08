Avan Trend E vs C9 Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.