In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Lectro C8i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the C8i has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs C8i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|C8i
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|110.0
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|6.4 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.