Avan Trend E vs Eddy Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Eddy Brand Avan Motors Hero Electric Price ₹ 56,900 ₹ 72,000 Range 110.0 85 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 1.54 Kwh Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.