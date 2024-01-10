In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less