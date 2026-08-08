In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-