In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hayasa Nirbhar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Nirbhar has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Nirbhar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Nirbhar
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hayasa
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 65,550
|Range
|110.0
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.