In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or GT Force Vegas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Vegas Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Vegas
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 57,999
|Range
|110.0
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.