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HomeCompare BikesAvan Trend E vs RYD Plus

Avan Motors Avan Trend E vs GT Force RYD Plus

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or GT Force RYD Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs RYD Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Ryd plus
BrandAvan MotorsGT Force
Price₹ 56,900₹ 68,999
Range110.095 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V-
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1750 mm-
Width
680 mm-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring Suspension-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Single battery-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90072,584
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90068,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,560

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