Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvan Trend E vs Drive Pro

Avan Motors Avan Trend E vs GT Force Drive Pro

In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
Lead Acid 48V
₹67,801*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90070,716
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90067,801
RTO
00
Insurance
02,915
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,519
Expert Reviews
Verdict

GT Drive Pro: First ride review

showroom. The scooter can be used for short commutes<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Looks</b><br>GT Force has done a good job when it comes to the design of the electric scooter. It is one of the better-looking ones out there when compared to the slow-speed electric scooters that we get to see on the roads. The main highlight of the design is the LED Daytime Running Lamp which needs to be turned on. However, the issue is that it is not very visible in broad daylight. There is nothing that stands out in terms of design which means it will also not offend anyone nor it will gather attention on the road.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Features</b><br>In terms of features, the GT Drive Pro is equipped with a LED headlamp, remote key, alarm, glovebox, LED Daytime Running Lamp and a digital instrument cluster. For some reason, the low beam on the scooter was the high beam and vice versa so the high beam of the scooter always stayed on. A nice addition from the manufacturer would have been a side stand cut-off feature. The digital instrument cluster shows riding modes, battery level, speed, voltage and an odometer. What is a nice touch is that the ignition keyhole can also be used to open the seat.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Battery and range</b><br>GT Drive is offering the Drive Pro with lead acid and a lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 55-60 km for lead acid battery and 60-65 km for the lithium-ion battery pack. The charging time is of 7-8 hours and 4-5 hours depending on whether the customer opts for the lead acid or lithium-ion battery respectively.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Performance</b><br>The scooter does feel peppy when getting off the line. However, as soon as any of the brakes are engaged, the scooter cuts off the power. So, it could be a bit of an issue when riding the scooter through traffic where the person needs to constantly modulate the throttle. The scooter comes with four riding modes, they are simply named 1,2,3 and 4. The only major difference between all four riding modes if of the top speed. In the first, the scooter hits 12 kmph, in the second the speed is increased to 16 kmph, in the third the top speed is 20 kmph and in the fourth riding mode the scooter hits 22 kmph. Having said that, it is important to note that there is a significant amount of speedo error. In reality, the scooter can hit a top speed of 44-45 kmph.

Read More

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Pravaig Dynamics said it is working with the investigating agencies to make more details available about the accident. (Representational image)
    Trail EV accident: Pravaig deeply saddened; driver says was forced to speed
    10 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000.
    Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut
    10 Jan 2024
    The Suzuki eVX was first showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January of 2023. The company plans to roll out its production version by end of 2024.
    Suzuki's first-ever EV to be produced in India for domestic and global market
    10 Jan 2024
    Honda has unveiled two electric vehicle concepts under its Honda 0 Series lineup, which is slated to debut in 2026.
    CES 2024: Honda showcases two concept electric cars meant for 2026 debut
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     