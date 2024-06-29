In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|110.0
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.