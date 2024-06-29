HT Auto
Avan Motors Avan Trend E vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Ryder supermax
BrandAvan MotorsGemopai
Price₹ 56,900₹ 79,999
Range110.0100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1750 mm1800 mm
Width
680 mm650 mm
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring Suspension-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Single batteryE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah36 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90083,893
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,803

