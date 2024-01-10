In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Avan Trend E up to 110 km/charge and the Hope has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
