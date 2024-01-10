In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price).
Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm.
EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour.
Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Karbon mileage is around kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less