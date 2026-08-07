In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Deltic Drixx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Drixx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Drixx
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Deltic
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 64,990
|Range
|110.0
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hours