In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110 km/charge and the A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less