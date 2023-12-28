Saved Articles

Avan Motors Avan Trend E vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90093,888
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90080,416
RTO
06,963
Insurance
06,509
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2232,018

