In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at 80,416 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.