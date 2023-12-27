In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less