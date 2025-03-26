In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Platina 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Platina 110
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 69,284
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-