In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs CT110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Ct110
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 67,284
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-