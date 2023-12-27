In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price).
Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours.
Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
