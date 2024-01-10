In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price).
Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours.
Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
