In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 74,016
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-