Avan Trend E vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Ct 125x [2022-2024] Brand Avan Motors Bajaj Price ₹ 56,900 ₹ 74,016 Range 110.0 - Mileage - 59.6 kmpl Battery Capacity 48 V - Engine Capacity - 124.4 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.