Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl.