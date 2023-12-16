In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours.
Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
