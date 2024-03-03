In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Atumobile
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,999
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-