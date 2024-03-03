Saved Articles



Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Atum Version 1.0 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum version 1.0 Scooty pep plus
BrandAtumobileTVS
Price₹ 74,999₹ 65,514
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage40 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hours-
Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68176,694
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99965,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,6825,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,648

