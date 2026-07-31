In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Raider
|Brand
|Atumobile
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-