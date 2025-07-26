In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Atumobile
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-