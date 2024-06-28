HT Auto
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Trinity Motors Yaarii

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum version 1.0 Yaarii
BrandAtumobileTrinity Motors
Price₹ 74,999₹ 69,999
Range100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hours3 Hrs.

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
280 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
51 kg62 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm-
Chassis
High Carbon steel tubular frame-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours3 Hrs.
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Charger Warranty - 1 Year-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
14 L-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.248 kWh51.2 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68173,600
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99969,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6823,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,581

