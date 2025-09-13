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Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum version 1.0 Avenis
BrandAtumobileSuzuki
Price₹ 61,500₹ 83,793
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.34 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹61,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
280 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
51 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Chassis
High Carbon steel tubular frame-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Charger Warranty - 1 Year-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
14 L21.8 L
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
0.34 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,9631,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
61,50083,793
RTO
09,503
Insurance
3,4636,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3962,152

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