In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-