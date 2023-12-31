In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less