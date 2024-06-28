HT Auto
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum version 1.0 Accelero x-pro
BrandAtumobileNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 74,999₹ 58,100
Range100 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hours3-4 Hrs.

Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
280 mm200 mm
Kerb Weight
51 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm-
Chassis
High Carbon steel tubular frame-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours3-4 Hrs.
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Charger Warranty - 1 Year-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
14 L-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.248 kWh1.68 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68161,508
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99958,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6823,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,322

