In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Atum Version 1.0 up to 100 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less