In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-