In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Dio
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-