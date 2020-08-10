Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAtum Version 1.0 vs Activa 6G

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68187,852
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99975,347
RTO
06,528
Insurance
3,6825,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,888

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes