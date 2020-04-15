Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Atum Version 1.0 vs Activa 125
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
vs
Honda Activa 125
Filters
Highlight Differences
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Popular Comparisons
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Kick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W
-
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Belt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹78,681
₹91,752
Ex-Showroom Price
₹74,999
₹78,920
RTO
₹0
₹6,814
Insurance
₹3,682
₹6,018
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹1,691
₹1,972
Popular Comparison with other bikes
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
null | Petrol | Automatic
₹78,920 - 88,093*
*Ex-showroom price
TVS Jupiter
null | Petrol | Automatic
₹63,511 - 70,511*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Jupiter
Trending bikes
Popular
Latest
Upcoming
View all
Popular Bikes