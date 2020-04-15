HT Auto
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Honda Activa 125

Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68191,752
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99978,920
RTO
06,814
Insurance
3,6826,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,972

Honda Activa 125
null | Petrol | Automatic78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
TVS Jupiter
null | Petrol | Automatic63,511 - 70,511**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Jupiter

